The funderaiser for the family of AFC Portchester under-23s captain Mason Peddle, who died last week, was organised by mental health non-profit United Minds FC. The organisation aims to de-stigmatise the issue of men’s mental health. United Minds FC played against players from AFC Portchester. Over 400 people attended the game and the total from all donations given is set to increase when a final count is done. In this latest tribute for Mason, who has been described as a ‘true captain’ popular member of the community, players showed their respect with a minute’s silence and applause.

United Minds FC founder Jack Steed said: ‘We have a few players whop were friends with Mason, and they wanted to put together a match in his memory and to raise dome funds and help his family. There was a speech in both changing rooms from people close to Mason and then we went out onto the pitch. We had a minute’s applause in the middle of the pitch with all the family and the public clapping, which was very emotional. After the game, we got a lot of thanks from the family. It was an emotional evening.

United Minds FC hosted a charity football match with Mason Peddle's friends and family to help raise money for Mason's funeral and raise awareness of mental health at Furze Lane football pitches in Portsmouth, on Tuesday Picture: Sarah Standing

‘For us as a group, this week we’ve had more support from the city than we ever have before. Portsmouth as a city , when anything like this happens, really gets behind it and comes together – that’s what happend last night. I saw a lot of tears. From the family, from friends and I shed a tear at one point.

‘The stigma of mental health for men has been a very strong one for many years and we’re really trying to break down that stigma. It’s okay to cry and show emotions, which is something that we as men are programmed not to be able to do, which is completely wrong. It’s not a problem that’s being curbed, it’s just getting progressively worse and it’s being swept under the carpet.

Jack, who founded the charity with some friends during lockdown as a support network, stressed the importance of mental health support services for which he feels there is a lack of government funding.

Another fundraising match is his honour will be held at AFC Portchester on Friday, May 12 and see his teammates face a mixed team made up of players from Baffins Milton Rovers and Moneyfields.

Mason's family, from left, brother Joe Peddle, mum Lisa Peddle and sister Maddison Harper. Picture: Sarah Standing (180423-2126)

AFC Portchester announced the passing of their under-23s captain on Monday, April 10, in a Twitter post that said: ‘Everyone at AFC Portchester is shocked and saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mason Peddle - captain of our under-23s side. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends at this difficult time. The club will be doing all it can to support his family.’ Several other clubs, friends and loved ones shared their tributes to Mason, who was described by manager Mark Dugan as ‘a true friend to all that met him.’