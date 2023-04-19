Police were called at 9.58am on Monday following the death of a 45 year-old woman at a home in The Crossway.

A police spokesman said that an investigation is continuing after a Home Office post-mortem examination, and that the force would not yet be releasing the details of the post mortem or cause of death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: ‘As part of our enquiries a 43-year-old man from Somerset has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been bailed with conditions until 17 July while our enquiries continue.’