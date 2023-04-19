News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Town Hall Rich List 2023: see which local authorities made the list
13 minutes ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation
16 minutes ago Tesco ordered to drop yellow Clubcard logo after Lidl legal dispute
2 hours ago Murder investigation launched as man stabbed after car rammed
2 hours ago Barry Humphries rushed to hospital in serious condition
2 hours ago What time is PMQs on today?

Portchester murder arrest: Man from Somerset is bailed until July

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman in Portchester has been bailed.

By Tom Morton
Published 19th Apr 2023, 12:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 12:58 BST

Police were called at 9.58am on Monday following the death of a 45 year-old woman at a home in The Crossway.

A police spokesman said that an investigation is continuing after a Home Office post-mortem examination, and that the force would not yet be releasing the details of the post mortem or cause of death.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: ‘As part of our enquiries a 43-year-old man from Somerset has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been bailed with conditions until 17 July while our enquiries continue.’

Police in The Crossway, Portchester on Tuesday evening Picture: Sarah Standing (180423-2107)Police in The Crossway, Portchester on Tuesday evening Picture: Sarah Standing (180423-2107)
Police in The Crossway, Portchester on Tuesday evening Picture: Sarah Standing (180423-2107)