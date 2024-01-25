Danielle Saunders and Paige Lowden of Queen Alexandra Hospital’s Community Stroke and Rehabilitation Team will both run 29 miles for pancreatic cancer research (Picture: Heather Joyner)

The Portsmouth hospital’s Community Stroke and Rehabilitation Team (CSRT) will take part in the Pancreatic Cancer UK’s Jog 29 Miles in February challenge, which will see them run one mile each every day of February while continuing to commute and work regular shifts of up to 13 hours each day. These efforts come after former Senior Sister Sarah Hardham was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer just months after retiring from 40 years of service with the team in 2023.

Paige Lowden, a Support Worker with the CSRT who is taking part in the month’s challenge, said: “From a personal point of view, it’s about raising as much money as possible and raising awareness of pancreatic cancer. I don’t think it’s something that you hear a lot about, but it is out there, and unfortunately people are being diagnosed with it numerous times a year. There are a number of staff that aren’t as active outside of work, but they’re going to be going on 3-mile walks just to get training for that 1 mile every day. I think it’s brought us together more as a team, because it’s given us a common interest.”

The team’s fundraising efforts so far have surpassed their initial goal of £500 raised from the jog, having raised a current total of over £1,000 before the challenge has started. Since this milestone, the target has since been increased to £1,500. Alongside the Jog 29 Miles in February challenge, the CSRT has also engaged in various other ways of fundraising, such as football draws and baking projects.

The team credits the challenge for bringing staff together in uncertain times, and creating positive effects out of negative times.

Danielle Saunders, another member of the Hospital’s CSRT group and jogger for the event, said: “We’re all talking about the jog challenge in our group page, getting team T-shirts and getting excited about it in the office. Even though we can’t change what’s happened to Sarah, we can raise awareness and unite as a team. Sarah was one of the fairest bosses and everyone says the same. She’s given so much, and if we can just do that mile a day as a team and think of her, that is the least we can do.”