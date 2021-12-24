But for hospital staff, December 25 is often another working day.

Healthcare support worker, Stacey Stephen, will be working in the emergency department at Queen Alexandra Hospital during the festive period.

She said: ‘This is my first time working Christmas Day but I get to work with a really great team and, like any other day, everyone keeps each other going.

‘In a hospital your work colleagues become your family so it is going to be like spending Christmas with family.

‘I want to urge everyone to go careful, follow the guidance and make sure to get all their vaccines so everyone can have a safe and happy Christmas.’

Assistant head chef at QA, Jackie Carter, will be helping put together up to 200 Christmas dinners on the day.

‘I have been working at the trust for 17 years and I have worked around 10 Christmas Days in that time,’ she said.

‘It is always lovely because everyone is in such high spirits.

‘We make about 150 to 200 Christmas dinners and the patients get it all on a festive tray with Christmas cake and crackers.

‘In the past we have had a lot of families in the restaurant and for some that can be one of their last Christmas meals together so it is so important to us to make it special.

‘This year is a little different from most but we still want to make it as special as we can.

‘For the staff as well, it is great for them to have a little break and enjoy a Christmas dinner.’

Tina Jackson, a family liaison officer, will work to keep patients in touch with families over the holidays.

She said: ‘I absolutely love helping our patients stay connected with their loved ones and it is lovely to see them light up and how much of a difference it makes to them.

‘Last year, I worked Christmas and there was such a festive atmosphere on the wards. Christmas is such a special family time and helping our patients and their families to hear or see each other virtually is brilliant.’

And QA chaplain Dawn Banting added: ‘Everyone is really cheery and we try to make it the best we can.

‘We have our charity handing out bags on Christmas Day and it is important to support our patients when they are away from their families in any way we can.’

To leave a message for a loved one spending Christmas Day in QA Hospital or to arrange dropping them a gift or bag visit porthosp.nhs.uk/patients_and_visitors/Messages-to-Loved-Ones.htm.

