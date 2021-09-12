More than 60,000 Covid jabs given out by Portsmouth medical group Portsdown Group Practice

File photo

Portsdown Group Practice were the first GP surgery and primary care network in Portsmouth to start administering Covid jabs, back in December. This week they hit the landmark figure of 60,000 vaccinations.

Arriving for her second Pfizer jab at the Thursday afternoon clinic at the Kingston Crescent Surgery, Sydney Chin was met by GP partner, Dr Peter Kipgen and presented with a certificate to mark this significant event.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sydney 21, a hotel restaurant worker from North End, said: ‘I received my first jab on 15 July, so I was really pleased to come here today and get double-jabbed. I would encourage all young people to come and get their jabs as soon as possible’