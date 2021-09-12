More than 60,000 Covid jabs given out by Portsmouth medical group Portsdown Group Practice
MORE than 60,000 Covid vaccinations have been given out by a medical practice in Portsmouth.
Portsdown Group Practice were the first GP surgery and primary care network in Portsmouth to start administering Covid jabs, back in December. This week they hit the landmark figure of 60,000 vaccinations.
Arriving for her second Pfizer jab at the Thursday afternoon clinic at the Kingston Crescent Surgery, Sydney Chin was met by GP partner, Dr Peter Kipgen and presented with a certificate to mark this significant event.
Sydney 21, a hotel restaurant worker from North End, said: ‘I received my first jab on 15 July, so I was really pleased to come here today and get double-jabbed. I would encourage all young people to come and get their jabs as soon as possible’
Dr Karen Kyd, the clinical director, said she would like to thank the entire Portsdown Practice Team and the Portsdown Volunteer Army for the amazing work and long hours that they have done. She said: ‘Together with the other practices in the city we have helped to vaccinate and protect the population of Portsmouth.’