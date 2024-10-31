Here’s what you need to know 🚨

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first UK case of mpox Clade 1b strain has been detected.

The UKHSA have reported that the case was found in London.

In August, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global health emergency after hundreds died following an mpox outbreak in Africa.

This variant is different from the mpox Clade II strain that was responsible for a similar outbreak in 2022.

A case of the mpox Clade 1b strain has been detected in the UK, health officials have confirmed.

The infection which was uncovered in London, was found in an individual who had recently travelled to countries in Africa that had community cases of mpox. They have been transferred to the Royal Free Hospital High Consequence Infectious Diseases unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after the WHO declared a global health emergency in August after an mpox outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with cases already confirmed outside of Africa in Sweden and Germany.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting, said: “The overall risk to the UK population currently remains low and the government is working alongside UKHSA and the NHS to protect the public and prevent transmission.”

Adding: “This includes securing vaccines and equipping healthcare professionals with the guidance and tools they need to respond to cases safely. We are also working with our international partners to support affected countries to prevent further outbreaks.”

A woman infected with Mpox shows her arms at the Kamenge University Hospital's Mpox treatment centre in Bujumbura on August 22, 2024. (Photo: TCHANDROU NITANGA/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

What is mpox?

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a viral disease similar to smallpox that can cause flu-like symptoms and a painful rash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The risk of catching mpox in the UK is described as “low” by the NHS, it is passed on through close physical contact, including kissing, holding hands and sexual contact, it can also be passed on from person to person through using bed linen or towels of someone who has the infection, as well as through coughs and sneezes.

What are the symptoms of mpox?

Mpox first materialises with flu-like symptoms, according to the NHS this can include a fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, chills or exhaustion. A rash then follows one to five days after after your initial symptoms which an appear on the face, before spreading to other areas of the body including the mouth, genitals and anus.

What does the Mpox rash look like?

The mpox rash can sometimes be confused with chicken pox. Some people will develop only one or two bumps, with others having a much bigger outbreak. Whilst presentations of the rash may vary, it generally consists of bumps that turn into blister-like sores.

Mpox rash. (Photo: Courtesy of CDC/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Is mpox dangerous?

Mpox can be life threatening in some cases, with more than 500 people dying from the mpox outbreak in the DRC this year. The Clade 1 variant is thought to be more deadly, with patients more likely to die compared to if they caught a Clade 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the risk in the UK of catching mpox is classed as, “low”, with many people who at risk already being vaccinated under the mpox vaccination programme which took place during the last global outbreak in 2022.

Steve Russell, NHS national director for vaccination and screening said: “Since mpox first became present in England, local services have pulled out all the stops to vaccinate those eligible, with tens of thousands in priority groups having already come forward to get protected, and while the risk of catching mpox in the UK remains low, if required the NHS has plans in place to expand the roll out of vaccines quickly in line with supply.”

You can find out more information about the signs and symptoms of mpox and whether you are eligible for the mpox vaccine at NHS.UK.