Services at Jubilee House, run by Solent NHS Trust, will move to Harry Sotnick House in Cranleigh Avenue due to the building’s age as facilities can no longer adapt to ‘modern ways of working’.

Solent NHS Trust is working with Portsmouth City Council to provide a community inpatient service for Portsmouth residents and surrounding areas at the new venue – which will see current care home staff transferred.

Jubilee House is set to close by October, with plans to unveil new facilities at Harry Sotnick House by that time. It was due to close in 2019 but was kept open, and then was kept in use due to the pandemic.

16/7/19 GV of Jubilee House, Cosham, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Run by Solent NHS Trust, the new unit will include a bed provision of 30 Discharge to Access beds and 10 rehabilitation beds.

Since Covid pressures have eased on the service, options have considered the demand for community beds, staffing, location and the collective resources available locally.

Suzannah Rosenberg, chief operating officer at Solent NHS Trust, said: ‘Both the Jubilee House building and service have been long standing in the community, and much loved for many years for patients, their families and staff.

‘It is now time to look to the future so that we can ensure patients receive the same high level of care but in a more modern environment.

‘We are excited to bring our skilled and dedicated teams together to offer the very best clinical care for those in our communities when they need it, and to play our part in supporting the wider local system and the NHS People Plan to support people lead as healthy and independent lives as possible.’

Andy Biddle, the council’s director of adult social services said: ‘It is our priority that residents continue to receive the highest level of care possible, and that we are able to discharge people from our units in a timely way to help the maximum number of our Portsmouth residents being discharged from hospital.