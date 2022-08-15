Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Help for Heroes is having to support veterans in Hampshire with grants to help pay energy and food bills.

Nationally, the charity has already paid out grants worth more than £12,500 in the period from April to June, and has helped support almost 100 individuals this year, who would otherwise have struggled to make ends meet.

Help for Heroes’ welfare teams have witnessed for themselves the toll this is taking on veterans and their families.

Claire Barnes, head of grants for the county, said: ‘Without doubt, what we are currently seeing is just the tip of the iceberg.

‘Many of our veterans are feeling particularly vulnerable.

‘The impact of the changes in the economic climate means they are facing cuts to their benefits, as well as needing more energy to meet their basic needs.

‘Some are dependent on specialist equipment – such as ventilators, oxygen concentrators, hoists, or wheelchairs, all of which are powered by electricity.

‘Others live with health conditions, such as spinal injury or amputations, that require careful temperature regulation, because they cannot maintain their body temperature themselves.

‘We are also witnessing an increase in anxiety from veterans and families about how they will make ends meet, in a way that doesn’t compromise their basic quality of life.

‘Those with pre-existing mental health issues may well face more anxiety in just trying to live day to day.

‘Our funds are not endless, but we must work with our veterans and families to do all we can to reduce the anxieties they are experiencing.’

The charity’s average award in the first half of this year was £150, for food only, but the average since then has been £380, which has included an allowance for energy, where there was a clear need.

In the last full financial year, Help for Heroes awarded £414,000 in grants to veterans and families in need.