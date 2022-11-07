Staff at Spire Portsmouth Hospital have already begun working on the £6.4m project . A new walk-in unit will be built and current patient day-care services will be expanded.

Kevin Griffiths, hospital director at Spire Portsmouth Hospital in Bartons Road, Havant, said: ‘The new care facilities and expanded theatre capacity here in Portsmouth will benefit patients and colleagues and help us maintain the high standards in healthcare that patients have come to expect from Spire Hospitals.

Spire Portsmouth Hospital, Bartons Road, Havant. Picture: Google Street View.

‘While much of the new equipment such as camera stacks and anaesthetic machines go unseen, they are vital to delivering a safe and high-quality experience for our patients.’

The hospital’s capacity will be increased, allowing the practice to treat to 1,750 more NHS and private patients a year. Visitors will have greater choice of treatment under the project, in a bid to address long medical waiting lists in and around Portsmouth.

The scheme is expected to last 14 months. In the first phase, significant investment will be put into installing the latest operating theatre technology. In January 2023, the X-ray department will be refurbished, a new walk-in unit will be built, and patient day-care facilities will be expanded.

The new walk-in unit will give people access to orthopaedic, ophthalmology, gynaecology and urology treatment quickly without theatres or anaesthetic.

Mr Griffiths added: ‘This investment underlines Spire Healthcare’s confidence and commitment to expanding and improving its hospital facilities.