A total of 673 elective operations and outpatient appointments were cancelled at the hospital in Cosham between April 11 to 14 as a result of four days of strike action by junior doctors in a despite over pay and conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hospital trust figures show that on April 11 131 outpatient appointments were postponed, followed by 129 appointments on April 12, 160 on April 13 and 79 on April 14. On top of that 44 elective procedures were postponed on April 11, 59 on April 12, 33 on April 13 and 38 on April 14.

Junior doctors' strike outside QA Hospital Picture: Habibur Rahman