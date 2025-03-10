New child health hub opens at former Tiffins and Thalis restaurant in Fareham following ambitious renovation
Formerly Tiffins and Thalis restaurant, Fareham and Gosport Child Development Centre, located in West Street, has officially opened its doors today (Monday, March 10).
The centre will be a high street child health hub for Solent NHS Trust and it has been designed to bring important NHS services into the heart of the local community.
The site is now equipped with 11 clinical rooms, a therapy space and a large reception area as well as first-floor offices for staff.
Neil Smith, associate director, children’s physical health services, said: “It’s been a long journey to get to this point, but we are really excited about welcoming our first patients through the doors into the new centre.
“Having our integrated services and teams together under one roof will enable us to provide better joined-up care for the children and young people of Fareham and Gosport.”
The Trust partnered with developer Assura plc to deliver the centre, which will house a wide range of children’s services, including community paediatrics, speech therapy, physiotherapy and occupational therapy.
Work started at the building back in November 2023 and the developers handed over the premises to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Healthcare in January of this year.
Mark Young, deputy director of estates and facilities, added: “Transforming a disused Indian restaurant into a modern children’s health hub was never going to be straightforward but we are delighted with what has been achieved.
“This new centre offers larger, more flexible space in a very accessible location, giving our clinical colleagues the best possible environment in which to treat their young patients.”
Alastair Barlow, development director at Assura, said: “This project is another great example of health on the high street.
“The result is this incredible state-of-the-art facility, giving the building a new lease of life which will meet the needs of the local community for many years to come.”