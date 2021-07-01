New Damira dental practice in Wickham makes high-level care accessible to all

Damira Dental Studios in Wickham

Given the huge backlog of NHS patients created by the coronavirus pandemic, Damira Wickham has been set up to provide an alternative solution for those struggling to find appointments.

Ideally, the practice would love to be able to provide NHS treatment, but it must wait for the NHS to offer a contract through the process of tendering.

Damira understands that it can be difficult to find a dentist willing to take on new patients, with some patients facing a waiting time of up to two years for an appointment.

The new practice will therefore allow patients to be seen quickly by a trained and qualified professional.

Damira Wickham offers treatment plans from as little as £15 a month, entitling patients to two check-ups and two hygiene examinations per year as well as a huge 15% off treatment!

The plans are designed to make high-level dental care accessible without compromising on standards.With state-of-the-art facilities and a team of friendly dentists, Damira Wickham strives to give patients a comfortable and enjoyable experience.

Damira Wickham is the 24th practice in an ever-expanding series of sites run by the company.With step-free access and ample parking, the Wickham practice caters for everyone.

Extensive experience in the dental industry has allowed staff to personalise the treatment offered to fit each and every single patient’s needs, taking into account the company values of innovation and dignity.

The treatments are planned with patients in mind, even taking fears and concerns into account to make the process as smooth as possible.

At the heart of the practice is Dr Eduardo Campo, a qualified dental surgeon who has worked locally since 1999.Through multiple courses and a burning desire to expand his knowledge, Eduardo has gained experience in a wide range of treatments including Invisalign and Facial Aesthetics.

He believes that everyone, both young and old, deserves a healthy and beautiful smile.