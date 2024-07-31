New Lalys Pharmacy set to open in Cosham High Street
A new larger Lalys Pharmacy branch is set to open in Cosham High Street.
The finishing touches are being put to the new unit in the pedestrianised area of the High Street which is significantly larger than the space the pharmacy currently has further down the High Street alongside the road.
Shoppers have been able to watch the work in progress, with ‘new branch coming soon’ signs adorning the windows of the new location.
Lalys has been approached for a comment.
