Dr Steve Tomkins

Dr Steve Tomkins, who joined the trust at the beginning of the month, is an advocate for self-care, and has also taken a key role in enhancing access to mental health support.

Steve said: ‘I feel honoured to be joining the talented and dedicated team that already exists at Southern Health.

‘Together we will work towards delivering outstanding care, outstanding outcomes and outstanding experience in all services provided, every time.

‘Outstanding as judged by the people who use our service and their families, friends and carers.’

Steve started his career as a GP in Christchurch, and most recently was the medical director for Dorset Healthcare.

He has held various roles at Dorset CCG including chair of primary care locality and lead for workforce, education and integration, and also used to work as an educator, helping doctors become GPs.

Ron Shields, chief executive of Southern Health, said: ‘Steve is a real asset for our trust.

‘Having worked with him before, I know first-hand his dedication to excellence and his passion for healthcare services which empower people to live their healthiest lives.

‘The team is excited to have him on board as we continue our journey of improvement.’

Karl Marlowe, previous medical director, has recently taken on the role of medical director at Oxford Health.

Ron added: ‘I extend my personal appreciation for all Karl has done during his time in the trust and wish him well in his new role.’

