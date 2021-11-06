An inspection into the maternity unit at QA in May this year found staff numbers were so low at points that food had to be delivered to the the team twice daily to ensure they were able to take breaks.

The Care Quality Commission said there was not enough staff with the ‘right qualifications, skills, training and experience to keep women safe from avoidable harm’.

The watchdog’s report raised concerns about ‘longstanding’ issues over fears about being blamed over incidents.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New midwives who have joined QA Hospital. Picture: PHU

Managers were praised for ensuring safe care despite shortages but were ordered to make further improvements.

Now new recruits have bolstered numbers on the wards in a bid to ease the strain.

Among them is 25-year-old Leah Goodspeed from Waterlooville.

New midwife Leah Goodspeed. Picture: PHU

She said: ‘I was a maternity support worker here so I know a lot of the team and I am so excited to be back at QA.

‘All of us starting as a group is great because we are all in it together and we can help each other as we start our new careers.

‘Becoming a midwife is something I have wanted to do since I was 15 or 16 years old and I think to be a midwife, you have to be passionate about it. It isn’t just a job but it is the best job in the world.’

Midwife Jenny Lown will look after the group in the first part of their journey at Portsmouth Hospitals University Trust.

‘For me it is important that we have resilient and compassionate staff to provide the best care for the families we see and it is brilliant to have such an enthusiastic set of midwives joining us.

‘We are a very busy department and each and every new colleague is a very welcome addition to the team.’

At a PHU trust board meeting in September members were told how 16 new midwives were set to join.

Speaking to the board, director of maternity services and midwifery, Lynn Woolley, said: ‘We have major issues around vacancies at the moment.’

SEE ALSO: Ambulance service declares critical incident

She added: ‘Staff were working incredibly hard and not always getting breaks.

‘Food was delivered twice a day so they can come out and get food and refreshments and really nice treats, which the staff really appreciated.’

Non-executive director of the board, Inga Kennedy, added: ‘Lynn and her team are doing a superb job to keep ahead of all the staffing concerns there may be.

‘We have all got to acknowledge the pressures they are under at the moment given the trust still needs to improve recruitment.

‘She’s doing the right thing by patients by saying safety has got to come first.’

There are approximately 5,000 babies born per year at QA Hospital.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron