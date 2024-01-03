NHS junior doctor strikes in Portsmouth: Plea to only visit A&E in am emergency as critical incident is declared at QA in Cosham
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Hampshire & Isle of Wight Chief Medical and Chief Nursing Officers are asking for the public to do their bit to ease the pressure on NHS services as the junior doctors today (Wednesday, January 3) begins the longest period of strike action in NHS history with a six-day walkout. The request comes as Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth announced a critical incident due to the extreme pressures on its services.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Chief Medical and Chief Nursing Officers spokesperson urged the public to seek treatment when needed, but asked that they only visit A&E if it is an emergency. They said: “Although our Emergency Departments are busy, patients should not put off seeking urgent or emergency care, as Emergency Departments will continue to provide lifesaving care when needed. However, patients should only call 999 or attend the Emergency Department if it is a medical or mental health emergency.
“People who attend an Emergency Department when it is not a medical or mental health emergency, will be redirected to another more appropriate setting to allow us to provide emergency care for those who need it. We are urging you to use NHS 111 online for urgent medical advice or call 111 if you’re unable to access the online service. You can also visit your local pharmacy, Urgent Treatment Centre or your GP Practice if you need advice or help that isn’t life-threatening.”
Patients that have an appointment are advised to continue to attend as planned. If any appointments are required to be rescheduled, the relevant departments will be in contact with you. In order to help free up space within the hospital, people are being asked to help transport friends and family home if they are well enough to leave.
The spokesperson added: “Over the past few weeks, some of our hospitals and services have already had to take serious measures to cope with the number of patients they are seeing come forward and protect levels of patient safety. This has at times meant that patients have had to wait longer than we would like or be redirected to different services. We would like to thank our communities for their patience and our staff for their dedication and hard work throughout.”