NHS chiefs have called on the residents of Hampshire for help as they face an unprecedented lengthy strike by junior doctors, with a major hospital already declaring a critical incident.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Chief Medical and Chief Nursing Officers spokesperson urged the public to seek treatment when needed, but asked that they only visit A&E if it is an emergency. They said: “Although our Emergency Departments are busy, patients should not put off seeking urgent or emergency care, as Emergency Departments will continue to provide lifesaving care when needed. However, patients should only call 999 or attend the Emergency Department if it is a medical or mental health emergency.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

QA Hospital declared a critical incident on Wednesday, January 3, the first day of the junior doctors strike

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People who attend an Emergency Department when it is not a medical or mental health emergency, will be redirected to another more appropriate setting to allow us to provide emergency care for those who need it. We are urging you to use NHS 111 online for urgent medical advice or call 111 if you’re unable to access the online service. You can also visit your local pharmacy, Urgent Treatment Centre or your GP Practice if you need advice or help that isn’t life-threatening.”

Patients that have an appointment are advised to continue to attend as planned. If any appointments are required to be rescheduled, the relevant departments will be in contact with you. In order to help free up space within the hospital, people are being asked to help transport friends and family home if they are well enough to leave.