The Portsmouth hospital announced on social media just after 11am today (Wednesday): “Due to extreme pressures on services, we have declared a critical incident. Our hospital and Emergency Department is full with patients. We need every possible space to treat patients with life threatening conditions and injuries.”

One witness said dozens of patients were waiting for beds on Tuesday evening. Some of those were reportedly waiting over 26 hours as ambulances backed up at the hospital.

Critical incident declared at QA Hospital. Pic: Stu Vaizey

