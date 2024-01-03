Queen Alexandra Hospital declares critical incident due to “extreme pressures on services”
The Portsmouth hospital announced on social media just after 11am today (Wednesday): “Due to extreme pressures on services, we have declared a critical incident. Our hospital and Emergency Department is full with patients. We need every possible space to treat patients with life threatening conditions and injuries.”
One witness said dozens of patients were waiting for beds on Tuesday evening. Some of those were reportedly waiting over 26 hours as ambulances backed up at the hospital.
It comes as the longest strike in the history of the NHS is under way as junior doctors take part in a six-day walkout. Thousands of junior doctors, who make up nearly half the doctor workforce in the NHS, are thought to be taking part in the strike action. The action has led to NHS bosses fearing it will bring routine services to a virtual standstill in some areas.