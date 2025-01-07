NHS Trusts unite to launch Support Worker Skills Bootcamp to address critical workforce shortages

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

NHS Trusts across the Solent region are breaking new ground with the launch of the NHS Support Worker Skills Bootcamp. This unique, free training programme aims to fill hundreds of vacant support worker roles in Southampton and the surrounding areas, while opening doors to rewarding careers within the NHS.

The Southampton bootcamp runs from 13 January to 24 January 2025, providing intensive in-person training to prepare candidates for vital support roles within the NHS. A spokesperson from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust shared: “Our NHS support workers play a vital role in the day-to-day care of patients and the smooth running of our services. This bootcamp is an innovative response to critical workforce gaps and demonstrates the power of regional collaboration. We’re excited to welcome new candidates into these fulfilling roles that make a real difference in our community”.

Support workers are the unsung heroes of the NHS, forming the backbone of healthcare services by ensuring patients receive exceptional care. Despite their critical importance, support worker roles remain among the most understaffed positions in the region. Local NHS Trusts are uniting to address this challenge, offering a career pathway that combines job security, community impact, and opportunities for professional growth.

Rachael Randall, Chair of the Solent Growth Partnership Business Board, said: “This Skills Bootcamp is about more than filling vacancies; it’s about creating a supportive pathway to meaningful careers in the NHS. For jobseekers or anyone considering a career change, this programme is an incredible opportunity to contribute to your community, gain valuable qualifications, and make a difference. By collaborating across the region, we’re tackling workforce challenges head-on while fostering a stronger, healthier future for everyone”.

Participants in the NHS Support Worker Skills Bootcamp will gain Level 2 and Level 3 qualifications through expert-led, in-person sessions. Upon completion of the course, run by Yuzu Training, candidates will receive guaranteed interviews with NHS Trusts, paving the way to stable and rewarding employment.

The NHS is seeking candidates who are:

Naturally caring and empathetic

Hard-working and resilient

Flexible

Committed to delivering exceptional patient care

Support worker roles offer clear pathways for progression, with opportunities to specialise in patient care, advisory positions, or facilities management. Participants can also benefit from the wider perks of NHS employment, including excellent pension schemes and the satisfaction of contributing to a healthier, stronger community.

This pilot skills bootcamp represents a unique collaboration between Hampshire and Isle of Wight Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, and Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust. By working together, these organisations are tackling regional challenges head-on while fostering long-term economic and community growth. If successful, the programme will be expanded across the Solent region, offering even more residents the chance to pursue meaningful careers in healthcare.

If you’re ready to embark on a fulfilling career with the NHS, visit https://solentpartners.com/our-services/business-and-skills-support/skills-bootcamps/ for more information about the Skills Bootcamp in Southampton.

Find out more about Solent Growth Partnership at www.solentpartners.com