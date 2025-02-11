NHS urges residents across Isle of Wight, Portsmouth and South East Hampshire to use NHS 111 and pharmacies for minor illnesses

Residents of the Isle of Wight, Portsmouth and South East Hampshire are reminded to use NHS 111 and community pharmacies for minor illnesses and injuries, particularly during the upcoming February half-term (17 February to 21 February).

This appeal comes as local hospitals continue to experience exceptionally high demand for emergency care.

Following a particularly busy Christmas period and an intense start to the new year, NHS leaders are urging the public to help ease pressure on hospitals by choosing the most appropriate healthcare service for their needs. St Mary’s Hospital and Queen Alexandra Hospital has reported increased patient numbers, with emergency departments prioritising life-threatening and critical cases.

Dr John Knighton, Chief Medical Officer across the Isle of Wight NHS and Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS trusts said: “The most important action people can take is to always choose the healthcare option most appropriate to their condition. For most people with minor illnesses and injuries this means resting at home and seeking advice from local pharmacies, their GP, or NHS 111.

“Using the right NHS service means people are likely to get help more quickly and from the most appropriate healthcare professional. With families expected to be more active during half-term, we want to ensure our emergency departments remain available for those who need urgent, life-saving care.”

Community pharmacists can now prescribe medication for seven common conditions without the need for a GP appointment. These conditions include:

Sinusitis

Sore throat

Earache

Infected insect bites

Impetigo (a contagious skin infection)

Shingles

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) in women

People are encouraged to use NHS 111, which is available 24/7 online and by phone, for guidance on minor illnesses, urgent dental problems, mental health concerns, and emergency prescriptions. NHS 111 online provides the same service as the phone line and offers quick access to the most appropriate care options.

For individuals with hearing impairments, NHS 111 can be accessed via Relay UK by calling 18001 111 using the Relay UK app or a textphone, available 24/7.

By downloading the NHS App on your smartphone, you can also do the following:

order repeat prescriptions

book and manage appointments

get health information and advice

view your health record securely

view your NHS number

NHS services across the Isle of Wight and Portsmouth continue to appreciate the support of their local communities in using healthcare services wisely, ensuring local hospitals can focus on the most critical cases.