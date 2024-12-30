No more insulin thanks to Slimming World

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tony - A father and grandfather joined Slimming World in May as he wanted to not only lose weight but to try and control his diabetes. Now thanks to joining Slimming World alongside his wife. Tony has lost over three stone - achieving his dream target weight, and best of all - no longer having to use insulin!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony struggled with walking and other activities and used to blame getting older. However now he can walk for miles, some days over 20,000 steps! He feels motivated, energetic and is enjoying life to the fullest.

Tony quotes: If anyone wants to lose weight then come along to one of Lisa's groups. You are welcomed with opened arms, the groups are friendly, inspiring and so supportive. I have learnt so much aswell as making lots of new friends. I love cooking and make so many different recipes each week from curry's, casseroles and cakes!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony's success story supports findings from a study in the archives of Diabetes and Obesity, which indicated that among Slimming World members with type 2 Diabetes who lost weight, one third experienced remission. This figure rose to over half for individuals who shed at least 10% of their body weight. Furthermore, more than 61% managed to reduce or completely stop their Diabetes medication, while 81% reported better control of their blood glucose levels.

Toby pictured above - before and after.

Lisa Warren who leads the Cosham Slimming World group that Tony is a part of said ' Tony is such an inspirational member, he is cooking new recipes weekly, shares ideas, gets involved with group conversations and always cheers everyone on! It's been incredible watching Tony's journey unfold.