No more insulin thanks to Slimming World
Tony struggled with walking and other activities and used to blame getting older. However now he can walk for miles, some days over 20,000 steps! He feels motivated, energetic and is enjoying life to the fullest.
Tony quotes: If anyone wants to lose weight then come along to one of Lisa's groups. You are welcomed with opened arms, the groups are friendly, inspiring and so supportive. I have learnt so much aswell as making lots of new friends. I love cooking and make so many different recipes each week from curry's, casseroles and cakes!
Tony's success story supports findings from a study in the archives of Diabetes and Obesity, which indicated that among Slimming World members with type 2 Diabetes who lost weight, one third experienced remission. This figure rose to over half for individuals who shed at least 10% of their body weight. Furthermore, more than 61% managed to reduce or completely stop their Diabetes medication, while 81% reported better control of their blood glucose levels.
Lisa Warren who leads the Cosham Slimming World group that Tony is a part of said ' Tony is such an inspirational member, he is cooking new recipes weekly, shares ideas, gets involved with group conversations and always cheers everyone on! It's been incredible watching Tony's journey unfold.