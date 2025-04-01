Olympic champion opens state-of-the-art Exercise Medicine facility at GenesisCare UK’s cancer centre in Portsmouth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last week, a brand-new state-of-the-art Exercise Medicine facility opened at GenesisCare UK’s specialist outpatient cancer care centre in Portsmouth. The centre was opened by Hayling Island born and Olympic gold medal sailor, Eilidh McIntyre, MBE. Eilidh was joined by GenesisCare UK clinicians, patients and their families. GenesisCare UK is the UK’s leading cancer care provider, specialising in the treatment of complex cancers and transforming cancer care with advanced diagnostics and treatments.

Research shows* that exercising during cancer treatment improves multiple different cancer health outcomes including fatigue, health-related quality of life, anxiety, depression, bone health, lymphedema, physical function, and sleep.

As well as supporting GenesisCare UK patients with cancer in the local and surrounding areas, with current and long-term health outcomes, the new facility will also play a vital role in supporting Portsmouth University post graduate students studying for their Clinical Exercise Physiology Masters degree.

Sports science at the University of Portsmouth is already ranked 3rd of all post 1992 universities for research quality. It is hoped this new partnership with the GenesisCare centre in Portsmouth - the first partnership of its kind in the UK, will help enhance students' real-life experience and understanding of how exercise medicine can optimise mobility and health outcomes for patients with cancer.

Eilidh McIntyre, MBE

University of Portsmouth Clinical Exercise Physiology MSc course leader Dr Andrew Scott says: “There is no doubt the real-life hands on experience our students will gain from the new Exercise Medicine facility at GenesisCare’s centre in Portsmouth will be a win, win for all concerned. Embedding learning in the heart of the community, where students can see the true value of the work they do is hugely motivating and rewarding. I’m proud of the partnership we’ve forged with the GenesisCare team and look forward to the benefits we’ll all reap from this unique collaboration.

”Jenny Swatton, Exercise Oncology Specialist at GenesisCare’s centre in Portsmouth says:“There is strong evidence that exercise, at all stages of someone’s cancer journey (before, during, and after treatment), can improve clinical outcomes and enhance quality of life. Whether someone is physically active prior to diagnosis or just beginning their fitness journey, exercise can and should be accessible to everyone. We want to ensure that it becomes an integrated part of cancer care, supporting both physical and emotional well-being.”

All exercise medicine programmes at GenesisCare UK are personalised to each patient and their specific needs, with the overall goal for patients to incorporate exercise into their daily routine.

Emma Squires, Centre Leader at GenesisCare UK’s Portsmouth centre continues: “Patients who have received exercise medicine at our cancer care centres have reported a 30% increase in their physical function and a 68% reduction in their fatigue levels. They’ve also reported a 20% increase in their emotional wellbeing, 26% improvement in their general health and overall, 84% of patients said the Exercise Medicine facility helped promote a positive change in their health.”

Dr Andrew Scott University of Portsmouth Clinical Exercise Physiology MSc course leader, Janka Driver, Lead Therapy Radiographer Genesiscare Portsmouth, Eilidh McIntyre, MBE Pride Bhebhe, Lead Therapy Radiographer Genesiscare Southampton, Jenny Swatton, Exercise Oncology Specialist at GenesisCare Portsmouth

“Not only are we delighted to be able to offer our patients the opportunity to make use of the numerous health benefits exercise medicine is proved to bring, we’re also immensely proud to open our doors to the Clinical Exercise Physiology Masters degree students at Portsmouth University. To know our facility is helping to support the learning of the UK’s future industry experts and clinicians is a real thrill.”

Eilidh McIntyre MBE says: “I am a huge advocate of exercise, and you can’t argue with the wealth of medical evidence showing the multiple benefits exercise and movement has on improving health outcomes for people living with cancer. The facilities at GenesisCare UK’s centre in Portsmouth are incredible and the atmosphere is buzzing with positivity. It’s inspirational and a real privilege to be part of the launch and chat to patients and staff.”

The Exercise Medicine facility at Portsmouth is also being made available to patients with cancer being treated at the GenesisCare UK Southampton centre via a satellite service.