This comes after the number of people who passed away from drinking-connected deaths soared across England during the Covid-19 pandemic. Office for Health and Improvement Disparities figures show premature deaths – due to alcohol-related conditions – led to a potential 1,575 years of life being lost in Portsmouth in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of these, 64 per cent (1,008) were among men and 36 per cent (567) in women. Across England, 293,980 years of life were lost due to alcohol-related conditions in males in 2020.

Statistics show hundreds of hours of life has been lost due to alcohol-related deaths in Portsmouth. Picture: Johnny Green/PA

This fell to 138,060 years among females, though both are at their highest level since records began in 2016.

This is calculated by multiplying the total number of alcohol-related deaths occurring at each age by the number of remaining years left to live, according to life expectancy estimates. These include deaths from conditions such as alcoholic liver disease, heart disease and various forms of cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Tyrell, chief executive of Drinkaware, said: ‘These statistics are absolutely devastating, each number masking an individual family tragedy.

SEE ALSO: Staff from Queen Alexandra Hospital take a stand with the nation in a walkout

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We also know that the heaviest drinkers drank more during the pandemic, and warning signs were missed as people saw each other less and were less able to access support. This created a perfect storm and we are now seeing the consequences.’