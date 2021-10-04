Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU) will be hosting its annual Pride of Portsmouth Awards as a virtual event later this year to highlight teams and individuals who have gone the extra mile – with patients able to vote in The News Patients’ Choice Award.

As part of the celebration this year PHU individuals and teams have the chance to win in 14 categories including the Working Together for Patients Award, Apprentice of the Year Award, Employee of the Year and Team of the Year.

Pride of Portsmouth Awards 2019: Working Together for Patients Award: Julie Woodman, Consultant Midwife

PHU chief executive Penny Emerit said: ‘The Pride of Portsmouth Awards is a great chance for us to recognise and celebrate the great achievements of those working within our trust.

‘The last year has been a challenging one for everyone and I am so proud of the way our colleagues have responded and continued to work together to provide care and compassion for our patients.

‘We are delighted The News is supporting the Patients’ Choice Award once again and we look forward to reading just what our staff mean to the communities we serve.’

For this year’s Patients’ Choice Award, readers are invited to share their nominations via a survey which can be filled out by clicking here.

Mark Waldron, editor of The News, added: ‘We are thrilled to support the Pride of Portsmouth Awards and get our readers to nominate staff who have gone above and beyond. There has always been support for our local NHS staff but especially in the last year and a half there has been an outpouring of love for those working hard in our city during the pandemic.

‘We can't wait to hear about all the fantastic work that has been going on in Portsmouth at this year's awards.’

The deadline for Patients’ Choice Award nominations is November 5.

Nominations for the other categories are open to PHU staff and can be made by clicking here. The deadline for these categories is October 10.

