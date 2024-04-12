Pensioners at Hedge End care home treated to immersive and "wonderful" beach experience at Mayflower Theatre

Care home residents were in for a treat when they visited their local theatre for an immersive beach experience.
By Nathaniel Lawson
Published 12th Apr 2024, 13:57 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2024, 14:44 BST
Residents from Snowdrop Place Care Home in Pavilion Road, Hedge End, were taken to the Mayflower Theatre to see a performance of “On the Beach”. They enjoyed a captivating story of a day in the life of a working beach, exploring its myths, magic, perils and ever-changing beauty through dance, music and non-verbal storytelling.

The experience made some residents want to take off their shoes and go for a swim. One resident said: “It was such a wonderful experience, it was just like we were at the beach - the sounds and colours were fantastic. I wanted to take off my socks and shoes and go for a paddle.

The interactive sensory experience for people living with dementia provided a range of activities and entertainment. Snowdrop Place Care Home provides several programmes for residents, with the beach theatre experience being one of their favourites.

Activity coordinator Gemma Moss said: “Our residents and staff had a wonderful time at the show – it was truly brilliant. You really felt you were at the beach. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Snowdrop Place as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourite outings.”

