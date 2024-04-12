Pensioners at Hedge End care home treated to immersive and "wonderful" beach experience at Mayflower Theatre
Residents from Snowdrop Place Care Home in Pavilion Road, Hedge End, were taken to the Mayflower Theatre to see a performance of “On the Beach”. They enjoyed a captivating story of a day in the life of a working beach, exploring its myths, magic, perils and ever-changing beauty through dance, music and non-verbal storytelling.
The experience made some residents want to take off their shoes and go for a swim. One resident said: “It was such a wonderful experience, it was just like we were at the beach - the sounds and colours were fantastic. I wanted to take off my socks and shoes and go for a paddle.
The interactive sensory experience for people living with dementia provided a range of activities and entertainment. Snowdrop Place Care Home provides several programmes for residents, with the beach theatre experience being one of their favourites.
Activity coordinator Gemma Moss said: “Our residents and staff had a wonderful time at the show – it was truly brilliant. You really felt you were at the beach. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Snowdrop Place as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourite outings.”
