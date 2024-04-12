Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents from Snowdrop Place Care Home in Pavilion Road, Hedge End, were taken to the Mayflower Theatre to see a performance of “On the Beach”. They enjoyed a captivating story of a day in the life of a working beach, exploring its myths, magic, perils and ever-changing beauty through dance, music and non-verbal storytelling.

The experience made some residents want to take off their shoes and go for a swim. One resident said: “It was such a wonderful experience, it was just like we were at the beach - the sounds and colours were fantastic. I wanted to take off my socks and shoes and go for a paddle.

The care home residents said they had a wonderful time.

The interactive sensory experience for people living with dementia provided a range of activities and entertainment. Snowdrop Place Care Home provides several programmes for residents, with the beach theatre experience being one of their favourites.