Finley is a 6 month old boy currently in foster in Somerset. He’s around 10 kg and mostly fluff. He is still a puppy and loves playing, sniffing and napping.
He is a bit mouthy when he wants to play but can be distracted with a toy to chew instead of hands. He’s working on ‘sit’ for strokes and food and he sits nicely to have his harness and lead put on and off.
He’s settled quickly into home life, is house trained and loves napping on the sofa.
He is an active boy, his adopters will need to dedicate time for walking and play.
Finley is very food motivated which makes him a good candidate for ongoing training.
Out of the house Finley is still a bit nervous but enjoys quiet walks and loves sniffing and running on a long lead. He’s working on recall in and out the house and is doing well. He can be a bit worried on busy roads.
He currently is fearful of other dogs and barks so needs help with confidence building and training in this area. It’s very early days with training but he’s already learned so much and he is developing into an even more amazing dog
He has not been neutered as vets advise he’s still too young. The adoption fee is £425 and to see what this includes, visit the charity's website. Photo: Phoenix Rehoming
Winston is a lively and lovely 6 year old Beagle. Everyone thinks he is younger as he is very busy. Winston needs more work on socialising and is vocal when seeing dogs and people on walks. He does pull on the lead but this can be worked on. He can get spooked with new noises but will settle.
He has loved his Beagle meets and trips to enclosed fields.
Winston is good with respectful children and has met children from 6 years. He does take himself away when he has had enough.
Winston is affectionate and quickly decides who his person is. He can be protective when out walking and doesn’t like other dogs approaching. He will happily chase a ball and play all day.
Adoption fee is £425 and for more information go to the charity's website. Photo: Phoenix Rehoming
Do you have space for these brothers? Cheech is a chilled out old soul who loves cuddles and attention. Chong is more anxious and will choose when to come to you for a chest rub or an ear tickle. They have had a few years without regular walking so we have been working on getting them used to walking and being on a lead. They will be capable of long walks but you would need to build their fitness up gradually. They could also do with shedding a few pounds which exercise will hopefully help with.
Adoption fee is £375 and for more information go to the website. Photo: Phoenix Rehoming