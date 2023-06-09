2 . Finley, Somerset

Finley is a 6 month old boy currently in foster in Somerset. He’s around 10 kg and mostly fluff. He is still a puppy and loves playing, sniffing and napping. He is a bit mouthy when he wants to play but can be distracted with a toy to chew instead of hands. He’s working on ‘sit’ for strokes and food and he sits nicely to have his harness and lead put on and off. He’s settled quickly into home life, is house trained and loves napping on the sofa. He is an active boy, his adopters will need to dedicate time for walking and play. Finley is very food motivated which makes him a good candidate for ongoing training. Out of the house Finley is still a bit nervous but enjoys quiet walks and loves sniffing and running on a long lead. He’s working on recall in and out the house and is doing well. He can be a bit worried on busy roads. He currently is fearful of other dogs and barks so needs help with confidence building and training in this area. It’s very early days with training but he’s already learned so much and he is developing into an even more amazing dog He has not been neutered as vets advise he’s still too young. The adoption fee is £425 and to see what this includes, visit the charity's website. Photo: Phoenix Rehoming