The event, scheduled to commence at 1pm on Saturday 7th October and lasting until Sunday 8th October, aims to raise funds and awareness for the charity's invaluable cancer research initiatives.

Andy Hornby is organising a 24 hour timelapse challenge to support Cancer Research UK. Pictured is Andy Hornby. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

The photographer has taken part in a number of charity challenges including a 12-hour timelapse event on Portsdown Hill.

Andy said: “We are going to pitch up a gazebo and we have got coffee making facilities and we have got some chairs and things so hopefully the coffee will keep us going through the night and the next day .

"I am really looking forward to it. I have got quite a lot of people involved so they know where I am and I have got probably two or three people coming down to do the full 24 hours and then a few people dipping in and out.”

He has built up a good following throughout his career and his Youtube channel has reached 30,000 followers.