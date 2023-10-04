News you can trust since 1877
Photographer to take part in 24 hour timelapse challenge for Cancer Research UK

A photographer is hosting a 24-hour timelapse event this weekend in a bid to raise money for charity.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th Oct 2023, 15:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 15:43 BST
Andy Hornby, who is known for his extensive photographic portfolio, is going to be undertaking a remarkable 24-hour timelapse challenge in support of Cancer Research UK.

The event, scheduled to commence at 1pm on Saturday 7th October and lasting until Sunday 8th October, aims to raise funds and awareness for the charity's invaluable cancer research initiatives.

The fundraising event will be taking place in Port Solent, looking over Portchester Castle and Andy said that he is hoping that he will be able to capture a good sunrise.

Andy Hornby is organising a 24 hour timelapse challenge to support Cancer Research UK. Pictured is Andy Hornby. Picture: Sam Stephenson.Andy Hornby is organising a 24 hour timelapse challenge to support Cancer Research UK. Pictured is Andy Hornby. Picture: Sam Stephenson.
Andy Hornby is organising a 24 hour timelapse challenge to support Cancer Research UK. Pictured is Andy Hornby. Picture: Sam Stephenson.
The photographer has taken part in a number of charity challenges including a 12-hour timelapse event on Portsdown Hill.

Andy said: “We are going to pitch up a gazebo and we have got coffee making facilities and we have got some chairs and things so hopefully the coffee will keep us going through the night and the next day .

"I am really looking forward to it. I have got quite a lot of people involved so they know where I am and I have got probably two or three people coming down to do the full 24 hours and then a few people dipping in and out.”

He has built up a good following throughout his career and his Youtube channel has reached 30,000 followers.

Cancer Research UK is heading the valuable work that is being done all over the world in a bid to try and find life-saving treatment.

If you would like to donate to Andy’s fundraiser, click here.

