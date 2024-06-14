Proud To Be PHU Awards 2024: Patients and family members invited to nominate staff
Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, which runs Queen Alexandra Hospital, is asking for people who have received excellent care and support to nominate individuals and teams for recognition. The Patient Choice Awards is part of the PHU’s annual Proud To Be PHU awards.
The award gives people the opportunity to nominate their unsung heroes to shine a light on the incredible work they do. The nominations are now open and can be made by anyone that has attended a PHU site, including QA Hospital, as an inpatient or outpatient. Loved ones of patients and carers can also nominate staff.
Penny Emerit, chief executive at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, said: “The Proud To Be PHU Awards is such a special event that gives us the opportunity to thank our staff and recognise the dedication and commitment they bring to work every single day.
“All of the categories in our awards are special, but to be nominated by patients or their families is a wonderful reflection of the outstanding care delivered by our teams. Being able to hear how their actions have had a positive impact on the experience of our patients is something I know we all value.”
The Paediatric Oncology Team received the Patient Choice Award in 2023 after being nominated by Rosie, who said: “Their kindness, humour, compassion, professionalism, pragmatism, and patience have made this experience more bearable for all of us. We are so thankful for all the team have done to help get us through a challenging few years.”
Nominations can be submitted via an online nomination form with the deadline closing on August 1. The nominations will go through a judging process to reduce them five candidates which will then be opened to a public vote. The winners will be announced at the Trust’s Proud to be PHU Awards which take place later this year.
