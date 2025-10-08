Physical activity benefits highlighted during Menopause Awareness Month

In recognition of Menopause Awareness Month, registered charity and social enterprise BH Live is highlighting exercise classes to encourage perimenopausal and menopausal women to experience alternative ways to improve their overall health and wellbeing through regular physical activity.

Among other benefits, regular physical activity can help manage symptoms of peri and menopause including hot flushes and night sweats, mood swings, joint pain and stiffness, and insomnia. It can also protect against conditions such as osteoporosis and heart disease.

Exercise classes are bookable via the BH Live Active app or online at bhliveactive.org.uk. All sessions, timings, and pricing are correct at the time of writing:

Mindful Stretch

Mountbatten Leisure Centre | Wednesdays, 11am-12pm

£5 per class - pay as you go | Included in BH Live Active membership (adult)

Mindful Stretch is a calming experience designed to ease stress in both the body and mind.

Move through gentle mat-based stretches paired with simple mindfulness techniques. Release tension, calm anxious thoughts and leave feeling relaxed.

This welcoming class is suitable for all abilities and aims to increase flexibility, boost confidence, and support emotional wellbeing in a safe, supportive space.

Aerobics for Menopause Wellness

Mountbatten Leisure Centre | Tuesdays, 9am-9:45am

£5 per class - pay as you go | Included in BH Live Active membership (adult)

The fun, easy-to-follow sessions combine lively music with gentle aerobic exercise, designed not only to boost fitness but also to lift mood, build confidence, and support overall wellbeing.

Far from a typical workout, the class offers a welcoming, community atmosphere where women can enjoy moving together, sharing experiences, and feeling the benefits of exercise in both body and mind.

Menopause Drop In Session - delivered by Hormones On The Blink

Mountbatten Leisure Centre | Wednesday 22 October 2025, 12pm-2pm

FREE to attend. No booking required – just turn up

Offering advice and no-stigma chat, this session is for people looking to learn more about menopause and its links to mental health.

BH Live is committed to creating welcoming, affordable spaces for the whole community to inspire more people to improve their health and wellbeing, which is one of BH Live’s charitable aims.

BH Live Active concessions include discounted activities and memberships for individuals in receipt of selected benefits, as well as low-cost activities for individuals who hold an Access Card or Portsmouth Leisure Card.

Health and wellbeing programmes are inspiring more people with long-term health conditions to get active too, offering supported group and 1:1 sessions to inspire more people to participate in physical activity.

BH Live operates the city’s leisure centres and facilities across the city in partnership with Portsmouth City Council.

On behalf of BH Live, Carla Earle, Portsmouth’s Community Sports Manager shared: “Menopause can bring a lot of changes, and it’s important to try lots of different ways to look after your own body and mind. Our classes are welcoming, supportive, and fun. Participants move at their own pace and benefits we see include reduced symptoms, and boosted wellbeing. Whether it’s gentle stretches, mindful movement, or a bit of aerobic exercise, we want everyone to leave feeling more confident and energised.”

More information about BH Live Active can be found online at bhliveactive.org.uk.

For more information about BH Live Active’s health and wellbeing programmes, visit bhliveactive.org.uk/health-and-wellbeing-activities.