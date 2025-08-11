PLANETS Cancer Charity supports cutting-edge data project to transform patient care

PLANETS Cancer Charity is supporting a major regional cancer research initiative that will use data to transform the care and treatment of upper gastrointestinal (GI) cancers.

The charity is part funding a newly established data project within the Innovation for Translation Research Group (ITRG) at the University of Southampton, with a donation of £62,265 towards the total £124,265 project cost.

It includes the development of a new role, held by Matthew Osadebamwen, which is dedicated to delivering accurate, secure and timely data acquisition from multiple hospital sites - expanding beyond University Hospital Southampton (UHS) to include patients at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth and Royal Bournemouth Hospital.

This regional collaboration is also being supported by contributions from Portsmouth Hospitals Charity, University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust and Southampton Hospitals Charity.

Layla Stephen and Matthew Osadebamwen

Led by Professor Tim Underwood, consultant upper GI surgeon at UHS and professor of GI surgery at the University of Southampton, the project builds upon the ITRG’s groundbreaking work in combining clinical, pathological and translational science data to improve outcomes for patients with oesophageal, gastric and other abdominal cancers.

“This role enables us to link and expand high-quality clinical data across multiple NHS sites to support real-time, data-driven cancer care,” said Prof Underwood. “Thanks to the support of PLANETS Cancer Charity and other partners, we are now in a position to refine and validate tools that predict prognosis and assist clinicians in delivering best-practice care.”

A major milestone of the project so far has been the development of a clinical dashboard to assist in real-time decision-making during multi-disciplinary team (MDT) meetings. Initially launched using UHS data, the next phase involves integrating updated and external datasets to validate the tool, increase its reliability and widen its clinical application.

The project also lays the foundation for enhanced recruitment into clinical trials across the south coast, AI-based tools to streamline NHS cancer decision-making and long-term expansion into neuroendocrine tumour (NET) and pancreatic cancer care pathways.

PLANETS supports people with pancreatic, liver, colorectal, oesophageal, gastric and neuroendocrine cancers by funding innovative research, treatments and patient support services across southern England.

“This is exactly the kind of forward-thinking, collaborative research that PLANETS exists to support,” said Layla Stephen, director of strategy and finance for PLANETS. “We are proud to have committed funds on behalf of our supporters for a project that will have lasting, tangible benefits for patients now and in the future.”