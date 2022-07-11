Plans for a memorial garden to give staff space to reflect and remember loved ones will be created at St James Hospital

e plans have been drawn up to help construct a peaceful place where families and staff can remember and reflect on the people they have lost.

The project comes as there has been an overwhelming sentiment that staff wish to be able to remember colleagues and patients.

Mark Young, associate director of estates transformation, said: ‘Although based at St James’, this garden is intended for everyone across the trust to use if they feel in need of some quiet reflection time.

‘At Solent, we are very much a family and want this to be a place of calm where people can sit and remember those who have passed.’

The garden will be located at St James’ Hospital, which was chosen due to its peacefulness and accessibility for all staff members.

There is due to be a curved benching around a focal point within the design to help prompt tranquillity.

The design will also feature planting and hedges to soften the concept and there will be a new path and the existing natural backdrop.

The project is going to be fully funded by the Solent NHS Trust’s Charitable Funds Committee.

The Estates Team wants to get wording from the staff that can be featured within the design which will enable staff to feel involved in the project.

The plan is to incorporate the meaningful words into the site by either carving them into the benches or displayed within stonework, and it is all about helping staff and families cope with the loss of people.

Mark said: ‘In order to make this garden project a success, we want to hear from, and work with, staff from across the organisation to incorporate their words of significance into the design.