Firefighters from Southsea and Cosham attended a health unit off Woodlands Walk, Milton, at just after 8.30pm last night (July 15).

A fire in a bathroom was put out using one hose reel jet and one main jet. A ventilation fan was used to clear smoke.

St James' Hospital site. Picture: Paul Jacobs

The South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) and police were also in attendance.

A spokeswoman for SCAS said: ‘We were called last night to a fire, we sent to the scene an ambulance officer and an ambulance crew.

‘They were assessing three patients, no one needed to be taken elsewhere for treatment.’

Chief Operating Officer at Solent NHS Trust, Suzannah Rosenberg, added: ‘A small fire occurred on site at St James’ Hospital in Portsmouth last night.

‘Staff quickly took steps to ensure that no-one was injured, with emergency service colleagues attending. We are undertaking an immediate investigation to understand how the fire started.’

