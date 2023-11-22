Police and paramedics swarm Fareham Aldi to help two men having "medical emergencies"
Paramedics and supporting police officers rushed to the scene at Aldi in West Street, Fareham, today. South Central Ambulance Service and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary were dealing with separate incidents involving two men.
Fareham Police reported on Facebook: “You may have seen multiple ambulances and police cars in the area of Aldi on West Street, Fareham Town Centre, earlier today. Police were assisting our friends at South Central Ambulance Service, dealing with two men who were both having separate medical emergencies nearby.
"One of the men was taken to hospital for observation and the other declined treatment/transport to hospital and was discharged into the care of his support workers.” Fareham Police added that an off-duty Metropolitan Police officer also helped emergency personnel at the scene.