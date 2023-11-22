Emergency personnel were deployed to a supermarket to help two people having “medical emergencies”.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paramedics and supporting police officers rushed to the scene at Aldi in West Street, Fareham, today. South Central Ambulance Service and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary were dealing with separate incidents involving two men.

NOW READ: Woman attacked by dog

Fareham Police reported on Facebook: “You may have seen multiple ambulances and police cars in the area of Aldi on West Street, Fareham Town Centre, earlier today. Police were assisting our friends at South Central Ambulance Service, dealing with two men who were both having separate medical emergencies nearby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The medical emergencies took place at Aldi in West Street, Fareham. Picture: Fareham Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad