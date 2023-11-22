Woman attacked by pointer type dog at Milton Common in Portsmouth
A woman has been bitten and attack by a dog.
The incident, involving a pointer type breed, happened in Milton Common on November 13.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are issuing an appeal for anyone who saw what happened, or knows anything about it, to get in touch.
Portsmouth Police said: “On Monday November 13 at approximately 2.30pm a female was attacked at Milton Common by a pointer type dog.
“If you have seen this incident please contact 101 quoting crime reference: 44230464537.”