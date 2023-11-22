News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Woman attacked by pointer type dog at Milton Common in Portsmouth

A woman has been bitten and attack by a dog.
By Freddie Webb
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 07:14 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 07:19 GMT
The incident, involving a pointer type breed, happened in Milton Common on November 13.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are issuing an appeal for anyone who saw what happened, or knows anything about it, to get in touch.

The dog attack took place in Milton Common. Picture: Mark Cox.The dog attack took place in Milton Common. Picture: Mark Cox.
Portsmouth Police said: “On Monday November 13 at approximately 2.30pm a female was attacked at Milton Common by a pointer type dog.

“If you have seen this incident please contact 101 quoting crime reference: 44230464537.”