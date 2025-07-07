Political opinion: City MP celebrates new era for NHS with easier care in Portsmouth neighbourhoods

City MP Stephen Morgan has celebrated the launch of a new era for the NHS, with the government’s 10 Year Health Plan to bring the NHS closer to home for Portsmouth patients.

Prime Minister launches government’s 10 Year Health Plan to bring the NHS closer to home

Neighbourhood Health Services to be rolled out across the country, bringing diagnostics, mental health, post-op, rehab, and nursing to people’s doorsteps

Neighbourhood health centres will house services under one roof, open at evenings and weekends

Plan for Change will rebuild the NHS to train thousands more family doctors, transform hospital outpatient appointments, and provide personalised care plans for complex needs

Millions of patients will be treated and cared for closer to their home by new teams of health professionals, as the Government’s Plan for Change delivers a brand-new era for the NHS and delivers one of the most seismic shifts in care in the history of the health service.

Last year Mr Morgan and Portsmouth North MP Amanda Martin hosted a constituency event to get Portsmouth people’s views on what should be included in the 10 Year Health Plan.

Stephen Morgan MP

Ideas which the Portsmouth MPs submitted on behalf of constituents included improved use of technology to lower waiting times, more focus on disease prevention to stop illnesses escalating and more support in the community to free up hospital space, all of which are core themes of the plan.

The launch of a Neighbourhood Health Service will see pioneering teams, some based entirely under one roof, set up in local communities across the country, to dramatically improve access to the NHS.

As part of the Government’s aim to shift care out of hospitals and into the community, they will free up overstrained hospitals from perpetual firefighting so they can focus on delivering only the best, most cutting-edge, and personalised care.

These neighbourhood health centres will provide easier, more convenient access to a full range of healthcare services right on people’s doorsteps – stopping them from having to make lengthy trip to hospitals.

Neighbourhood teams will include staff like nurses, doctors, social care workers, pharmacists, health visitors, palliative care staff, and paramedics.

Community health workers and volunteers will play a pivotal role in these teams, and local areas will be encouraged to trial innovative schemes like community outreach door-to-door – to detect early signs of illness and reduce pressure on GPs and A&E.

Commenting, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said:

“Our health system is in crisis. If we don’t act now, we risk the NHS ceasing to exist as a publicly funded service, free at the point of use. “But as Portsmouth people have told me, if we seize the opportunities provided by new technology, medicines, and innovation, then we can deliver better care for all patients – no matter where they live or how much they earn – and better value for taxpayers. “This 10-year plan will get the NHS back on its feet and make it fit for the future so it is there once again for Portsmouth people when they need it.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

“The NHS should be there for everyone, whenever they need it. “But we inherited a health system in crisis, addicted to a sticking plaster approach, and unable to face up to the challenges we face now, let alone in the future. “That ends now. Because it’s reform or die. Our 10 Year Health Plan will fundamentally rewire and future-proof our NHS so that it puts care on people’s doorsteps, harnesses game-changing tech and prevents illness in the first place. “That means giving everyone access to GPs, nurses, and wider support all under one roof in their neighbourhood – rebalancing our health system so that it fits around patients’ lives, not the other way round. “This is not an overnight fix, but our Plan for Change is already turning the tide on years of decline with over four million extra appointments, 1,900 more GPs and waiting lists at their lowest level for two years. “But there’s more to come. This government is giving patients easier, quicker and more convenient care, wherever they live.”

The plan follows Lord Darzi’s diagnosis of the challenges facing the NHS last year where he assessed it was in a ‘critical condition’ as a result of deep rooted issues including low productivity, poor staff morale, a failure to keep up with new technology, rising waiting times, and a deterioration in the health of the nation.

The PM set out how the plan will deliver three key shifts to get the NHS back on its feet: hospital to community; analogue to digital; and sickness to prevention.

Built around these three principles, the reforms within the plan will deliver the government’s promise to stop rising waiting lists, deliver more convenient care, and tackle inequalities across the country.

New health centres will house the neighbourhood teams, which will eventually be open 12 hours a day, six days a week within local communities. They will not only bring historically hospital-based services into the community – diagnostics, post-operative care, and rehab – but will also offer services like debt advice, employment support and stop smoking or weight management, all of which will help tackle issues which we know affect people’s health.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said:

“Our 10 Year Health Plan will turn the NHS on its head, delivering one of the most fundamental changes in the way we receive our healthcare in history. “By shifting from hospital to community, we will finally bring down devastating hospital waiting lists and stop patients going from pillar to post to get treated. “This Government’s Plan for Change is creating an NHS truly fit for the future, keeping patients healthy and out of hospital, with care closer to home and in the home.”

Sir James Mackey, Chief Executive, NHS England said:

“The Neighbourhood Health Service is a huge opportunity for us to transform how we deliver care over the next decade – starting right on people’s doorsteps. “By bringing together a full range of clinicians as one team, we can deliver care that’s more accessible, convenient and better for patients, as well as reducing pressures on hospitals.”

Matthew Taylor, Chief Executive of the NHS Confederation, said:

“This is a vital step towards a more preventative, community-based NHS. Bringing care closer to people’s homes through blended neighbourhood health teams recognises the complex and interconnected challenges many patients face, and it is the right direction for both improving outcomes and alleviating pressure on hospitals. “In many areas of the country, general practices working at scale through primary care networks and GP Federations, are already partnering alongside other organisations to deliver joined up care. It will be important to build on these positive successes. “Delivering on this ambition will require sustained investment in digital and estates, support for the NHS’s workforce, and a commitment to decentralise national control by empowering local leaders to do what is best for their populations. On behalf of our members, we are eager to work with the government to help turn this bold vision into lasting change.”