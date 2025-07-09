Iconic landmarks in the city are set to feature as part of a special ‘Baton of Hope’ tour around the city to raise awareness of a suicide prevention initiative.

The 105 bearers, all of whom have been impacted in some way by suicide, will carry the Olympic torch-style baton through key locations including Portsmouth Historic Dockyard and the Mary Rose, Spinnaker Tower, and across the water and back to Gosport, through Explosion Museum.

The full route of the tour of the city on September 26 was announced at Pompey's iconic home, Fratton Park, where the baton will also be carried through the stadium.

The News

"We are so incredibly proud to bring the baton to Portsmouth,” Portsmouth Baton of Hope project leader Lara Kynvin said. "The community and organisations across the area have all shown such great support and are keen to be involved to help us to get people talking about suicide, breaking the stigma around it, and saving lives."

Lina Small, Portsmouth FC’s head of people & EDI said: “We’re incredibly proud to support and host the Baton of Hope route announcement at Fratton Park. Suicide affects far too many lives, and this initiative is a powerful reminder that hope, conversation and support can save lives.

At Portsmouth Football Club, we stand with those impacted and are committed to playing our part in breaking the stigma and standing up to suicide.”

Pictured - Baton Bearers at Fratton Park Photos by Alex Shute | The News

Portsmouth City Council is supporting the major event, and Victoria Park - Portsmouth's 'People's Park' - will host the Baton Bearer Village, with the baton passing through the park and then ending the tour there.

On average 19 people a day die by suicide in the UK, and it is something the thousands taking part in the Baton of Hope UK are determined to raise awareness of and prevent.

Cllr Chris Attwell, Portsmouth City Council cabinet member for communities and central services, said: "Suicide is the biggest killer of under-35s and the biggest killer of men under 50. Those figures are barely believable, and behind each of them are devastated friends and families left behind.

"The truth is that every single person will have been impacted in some way by suicide. Our Portsmouth Lord Mayor and council staff will be among the 105 people proudly carrying the baton through the Portsmouth route.

Pictured - Richard Palmer, Baton Bearer Photos by Alex Shute | The News

"Portsmouth shares the Baton of Hope's powerful message that we must stand up to suicide. I hope local people come and show their support on 26 September and give a loud cheer to all those taking part."

The Portsmouth event will kick off on Portsdown Hill in the north in early morning and finish in Victoria Park. Along the route will be 'hubs' with taster events and activities for people and families to take part in throughout the day. The baton also is visiting venues where support services are provided to vulnerable people in the area.

The Baton of Hope's first tour was in 2023. For 2025 it's back even bigger, starting in Blackpool on September 1 and touring 20 UK locations and finishing in London on October 10.

Keep up with all the news by following the Baton of Hope Tour25 - Portsmouth Facebook page, where you'll find video stories from some of the bearers plus up-to-date information.