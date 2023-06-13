Horizon Leisure Centre’s first-of-a-kind Wellbeing Hub has been set up on the ground floor of the Meridian Shopping Centre in Havant to provide a drop-in service for the local community. Its aim is to reduce the burden on the NHS and local health services by providing an alternative for people who want to become more active but don’t know where to start or are daunted by the prospect of going to a leisure centre or joining a gym.

It has been launched by Horizon, which runs leisure centres in Havant and Waterlooville, in partnership with Havant Borough Council.

Mike Lyons, CEO of Horizon Leisure Centres, said: ‘Health and wellbeing should be available to all, whatever your age, background or ability, and this initiative reduces barriers by meeting people where they are. We urge the local community to pop in on their way to the shops or on their way to meet a friend.

Mayor of Havant Rosy Raines enjoys a little exercise after opening the new Horizon Wellbeing Hub at Meridian Shopping Centre, Havant. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘We understand that coming to our leisure centres may not suit everyone, and so this drop-in centre allows local people to pop in and meet with our team of experts, helping them to access physical activity and positive lifestyle choices in an environment that’s familiar to them.’

Emma George, Horizon’s community health and well-being manager, said she was extremely proud to be launching the new initiative and could not wait to see the impact it would have in breaking down barriers to participation and reducing inactivity

The hub has been designed to be an informal, welcoming and relaxed ‘safe space’ and is staffed by Horizon Leisure’s team of professionals.

Its three core services are:

A new Horizon Wellbeing Hub has opened at Meridian Shopping Centre, Havant, to help people live healthier lives. Cutting the ribbon was Mayor of Havant Rosy Raines, pictured with, left to right, Horizon marketing manager Alexandra Pinhorn, Phil Jones, chair of the board of trustees, CEO Michael Lyons, Graham Raines, Cllr Gwen Robinson and Emma George, Horizon's community health and wellbeing manager. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Health checks to help identify potential concerns so that action can be taken and specific advice and guidance given;

Small group exercise classes to enable people to increase their physical activity;

The Foundations Program - an eight-week course specifically aimed to build confidence and self-esteem for those who find leisure centres a daunting space and to help make the first steps into physical activity a little easier.

‘We hope these three initiatives will make a big impact on inactive residents and reduce the burden on our NHS and other local services while supporting the community to lead healthier and happier lives,’ said Emma.

The hub was officially opened by the Mayor of Havant Cllr Rosy Raines and deputy council leader Gwen Robinson.

Mayor of Havant Rosy Raines undergoes a health check by Emma George, community health and wellbeing manage, at the official 0pening of Horizon Wellbeing Hub in the Meridian Shopping Centre, Havant. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Cllr Robinson said: ‘This is a great example of partnership working to deliver an innovative and unique concept and reflects Havant’s desire and commitment to improve people’s health. This will provide help, advice and guidance to an awful lot of people.’

Council leader Alex Rennie added: ‘I’m delighted to see the launch of the Horizon wellbeing hub and proud to have worked in partnership with

