PortsMed opens new Portsmouth healthcare service, offering same-day, affordable appointments

A brand new pay-as-you-go healthcare service has arrived in Portsmouth with the opening of PortsMed, a modern medical centre offering same-day appointments and essential everyday healthcare services.

PortsMed, located in North End in the heart of Portmsouth, officially opened its doors on 7th May 2025. The centre offers fast, accessible, and high-quality care - without the need for insurance or long wait times. Staffed by experienced medical professionals, the facility provides a full range of face-to-face services, including general consultations, blood tests, ECGs, and diagnostic scans.

“We created PortsMed to give people more control over how and when they access healthcare,” said Kerry Wells, one of four founding members. “Whether it’s an underlying health concern or an urgent issue, we want patients to know they can be seen on the same day, by professionals they can trust—at a price they can afford. For the price of a set of nails or an evening at the pub, people can access assessments and treatments, whether it’s a sore throat or a cancer concern.”

PortsMed operates on a transparent pay-as-you-go model, removing the need for subscriptions or referrals. The centre is designed to streamline the patient experience with efficient booking systems and on-site diagnostics, enabling faster treatment and follow-up.

New Portsmouth Healthcare Service

“The PortsMed clinicians have been working in healthcare in and around Portsmouth for over ten years each and have been listening to what patients have been telling us in this time,” says David Lear, a fellow founder. “We know the healthcare system here is under immense pressure, and people feel that they are losing control of their healthcare journey. We intend to help our community access what they want and need, such as onsite 30-minute blood tests for prostate cancer and diabetes markers amongst others. We want to be here for people when they need us, without the stress.”

Local residents have already embraced the new centre as a much-needed alternative amid increasing pressure on NHS services. “It’s reassuring to know there’s somewhere you can go and be seen right away and at an affordable price, without the wait,” said one Portsmouth resident who visited the centre on its opening day.

PortsMed is now open and welcoming the Portsmouth community, offering flexible same-day appointments and walk-ins. You can book online in seconds visiting: portsmed.co.uk or call direct on 02394 421 000 to make an appointment.