Rowlands Pharmacy in Highland Road, Southsea Picture: Google

Rowlands Pharmacy in Highland Road has applied for permission to install a new 24-hour machine in its shop window which is said would 'better serve' its customers.

The automated dispenser would allow people to collect prescriptions without needing to enter the Southsea site, reducing queues inside.

The pharmacy's Liverpool-based owners submitted the planning application to Portsmouth City Council last week.

'Every effort has been made to ensure that the positioning and location has been chosen to least effect any existing views or sight-lines of existing properties,' a statement submitted with the plans says.

'It has also been noted that the proposed location avoids any disruption to the existing walkway and is easily accessible by all in the existing shopfront.'