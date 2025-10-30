Portsmouth breast health expert delivers talk in Parliament alongside Ukrainian combat medic

Dr Jenny Burbage from the University’s Research Group in Breast Health has highlighted barriers women on the frontline face wearing equipment designed for men at an event organised by Tigers Eye.

MPs have heard directly from a Ukrainian hero medic – nicknamed 'Taira' - and a University of Portsmouth expert about the critical importance of proper breast support for women serving on the frontline.

Taira - who was captured during the siege of Mariupol and has been wounded multiple times since returning to the frontline - shared her first-hand experience of the barriers created by military equipment designed for men.

Rebeka Polgar from Tigers Eye and Dr Jenny Burbage from the University of Portsmouth at Parliament

Dr Jenny Burbage, Associate Professor in Applied Biomechanics and Women’s Health at the RGBH, also delivered a talk, emphasising the urgent need for research into bra design tailored for women in physically demanding occupations and particularly for those required to wear additional upper-body equipment.

“Our research has shown time and again that inadequate breast support is not just about discomfort - it has real consequences for performance, injury risk and long-term health,” explained Dr Burbage. “For servicewomen like Taira operating in high-stakes environments, these issues become even more critical. We're proud to work with innovators like Tigers Eye who are translating our scientific findings into practical solutions that make a genuine difference to women's lives.”

Tigers Eye hosted the event to demonstrate the benefits of a science-backed bra specifically designed for servicewomen – tested at the RGBH labs in Portsmouth - which is already being used on the frontlines by armed forces, first responders and medical professionals.

Rebeka Polgar, Founder of Tigers Eye Bra said: “Taira represents every woman who has had to choose between comfort and support while performing at the highest level. I founded Tigers Eye after suffering ligament damage and requiring surgery because I couldn't find a sports bra that provided both. Women like Taira - and the countless servicewomen, athletes and everyday exercisers - deserve better.”

Portsmouth’s Research Group in Breast Health (RGBH) – based in the in the University’s School of Psychology, Sport and Health Sciences - operates the world's first sports bra testing facility. It has tested over 700 sports bras on more than 8,000 women since opening in 2014.

The cross-disciplinary team includes psychologists, physiologists and clinicians who work with global sporting apparel companies, elite athletes, the NHS and the military. Their research shows that breasts can move up to 15 centimetres during exercise without proper support, causing discomfort, pain and even tissue damage - challenges that are amplified for women in combat roles wearing heavy tactical equipment.

The RGBH’s work has supported the England women's football team the Lionesses - including Chloe Kelly's famous Euro 2022 celebration - British Olympic athletes, the Vitality Roses netball team, and is now extending to support women in military and police services. Research shows that over 50 per cent of women experience breast pain during exercise, and inadequate support creates significant barriers to performance and long-term health.

Professor Joanna Wakefield-Scurr, Research Group in Breast Health Lead (also known as ‘The Bra Professor’), said: “Taira's courage in speaking about these issues cannot be understated. The challenges she and other servicewomen face - using body armour and equipment designed for male bodies without proper breast support - directly impact their ability to perform their duties and can cause long-term health problems. Her voice is essential in driving change.”