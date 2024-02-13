Portsmouth cardiologist wins You're Simply Marvellous national award from the Pumping Marvellous Foundation.
Dr Kaushik Guha, consultant cardiologist and heart failure lead at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU), received a You're Simply Marvellous award from the Pumping Marvellous Foundation after being nominated by a patient called Kim. The award was given to six doctors across the country which recognises the quality of care they provide.
The nomination said: "“From diagnosis in 2021 to ICD (implantable cardioverter-defibrillator) placement in August of this year the care I've received has been exceptional. Dr Guha is such a special person and an outstanding doctor. He made my heart failure journey insightful and held my hand all the way. He is such a beautiful human being.”
Dr Guha was proud to accept the award in recognition, not only of his work, but also his team. He said: "I am honoured to receive this award on behalf of the Heart Failure Team at PHU. The award is a reflection of the collective dedication and commitment to delivering clinical excellence to our patients with heart failure.
"I am truly humbled and surprised to have been both nominated and win this award. It serves as testament to the team’s hard work and ongoing commitment to providing the local population the highest standards of heart failure care."
The Pumping Marvellous Foundation is patient-centric charity that focusses on improved patient outcomes. There CEO and founder, Nick Hartshorne-Evans, said of Dr Guha: "To hear such incredible feedback on the difference you have made to Kim's heart failure journey is fantastic, going the extra mile to offer reassurance and insights into the condition is invaluable in building confidence and understanding of how to live well with heat failure and echoes our own positivity, together we can beat heart failure.”