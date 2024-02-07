Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth MP Stephen Morgan has criticised the government's dental plan as not going far enough to resolve the exodus of NHS dentists.

But the measures have been deemed inadequate by the British Dental Association and Stephen Morgan, the Portsmouth South MP for Labour, believes the plan will not reduce the number of dentists leaving the NHS.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “After 14 years in power, the government has at least finally acknowledged the crisis it has created in NHS dentistry. However, this plan does nothing to tackle the exodus of dentists leaving the NHS and to ensure people in Portsmouth are able to get the appointments they need. Only Labour’s plan to provide an extra 700,000 urgent dentist appointments and reform the NHS dental contract will rescue NHS dentistry and give patients the service they deserve.”

Minister for Public Health, Start for Life and Primary Care, Andrea Leadsom, said in the foreword to the dental plan report: "This recovery plan addresses the urgent need to boost access, and we aim to make sure everyone needing NHS dentistry will be able to access it. Not only that, but we are building capacity for the long term, supporting our excellent dental staff to work at the top of their training, and encouraging more hard-working dentists to those areas of England that are currently under-served."