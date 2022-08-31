Portsmouth care service Pathways Support given positive rating by CQC after years of improvements
THE hard work of a domiciliary care service in the heart of Portsmouth has been formally recognised by the health care watchdog.
Following a recent inspection the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has awarded a rating of ‘good’ to Pathways Support.
Based at Fratton Community Centre in Trafalgar Place, Fratton, the service provides supported living, floating support and domiciliary care support to people with learning disabilities in Hampshire and Sussex.
At the time of the inspection there were seven people receiving personal care, which is provided in shared housing.
In this shared accommodation, each person has their own bedroom, sharing communal facilities like the kitchen and garden.
Inspectors focused on the personal care side of Pathways Support, specifically examining the safety and leadership of the organisation.
In their report, inspectors said: ‘People were supported by staff who knew how to prevent and manage risks and keep them safe from avoidable harm whilst enabling them to fully enjoy life.
‘People received their medicines safely, there were sufficient staff to meet people's needs and safe recruitment and induction procedures were followed.
‘Family members and an external professional were positive about all aspects of the service. The management team understood their responsibilities and had safe systems in place to ensure these were met.’
In a previous inspection, held in 2019, Pathways Support was graded as ‘requires improvement’ after breaches of legal requirements were found by the CQC.
Following an action plan, the CQC has confirmed that the service now meets all the legal requirements.