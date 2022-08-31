Hollyoaks: Fleetlands Football Club hosts celebrity charity football event to raise money for Friends Fighting Cancer
FLEETLANDS Football Club is hosting a charity football event where the actors from Hollyoaks will take part.
Fleetlands Football Club, Gosport, have joined up with Friends Fighting Cancer to put on a charity football event next month where they will be joined by a number of Hollyoaks actors.
The event is taking place on September 11 and it will be ticketed on the gate, with all of the proceeds taken through tickets going to charity.
Tickets will cost £3 for children aged between five and 17, adults will be charged £5 entry and children under five will get free access.
Jackie Wrapson, Fleetlands Football Club Secretary, said: ‘It is vital for us to help charities as much as we can in any way that we can and it also helps us be a club that help people.’
The Hollyoaks team is set to include Nick Pickard, Ashley Taylor Dawson, Jamie Lomas, Ellis Hollins, Jimmy Mckenna and more.
Jackie added: ‘I think that when people see the word cancer, everybody has been affected by it in one way or another and to have this charity event is amazing.
‘We have had a phenomenal amount of interest which is brilliant.
‘Everything that comes through the gates will go to the charity.’
Kick-off will be at 2pm and there is going to be a range of things to get involved in including a tombolo, a bouncy castle and Powder Monkey Brewery will be providing food and drinks outside.
Friends Fighting Cancer was established in 2008 and has been a success over the years, raising over £1m for cancer charities and is a not-for-profit organisation that uses sports event to raise money.
There is a large area for people coming to watch the match and there will also be the normal club bar that can be used indoors. The charity event is set to be a hit as hundreds have already inquired about ticketing.
Pryzm is also going to be hosting a club night on September 10 in the build up to the football match where some of the Hollyoaks actors will be present to meet and greet club goers.
The evening at Pryzm will start at 10pm and will go on until late.