Portsmouth City Council, in association with the Environment Agency and Southern Water, is seeking to discover what is causing the problem. If it is not fixed, people could be officially advised not to enter the water at a popular section of beach to the west of South Parade Pier.

Southsea East, one of Portsmouth’s two official bathing beaches, had it’s “excellent” water rating downgraded to “sufficient” last year, and the council has warned that it could be rated “poor” by the EA in October this year – the end of the current testing period.

The council could soon warn people not to swim in the sea at Southsea East bathing beach.

Cllr Steve Pitt, leader of the council, said: "This is an issue where all organisations involved are working together, as urgently as possible, to find out what's going on and fix the problem. The cleanliness of our seawater is rightly of huge concern to local people and the council shares that concern.

"The EA is the national regulator for bathing waters and Southern Water is responsible for waste water. We're doing everything we can to help them, and we're carrying out our own research to back up their work.

"Our role is also to keep people informed, and be as open as possible about this issue. We all want to avoid a 'poor' rating anywhere on our marvellous seafront. If we do get one, we will do everything we can to get the rating back up as soon as possible. But we will also be stressing that it would only apply to a relatively small part of our fantastic long area of beach.

"We know people need information on the state of our waters. To supplement what's online, we're providing information with posters along the seafront at present. We would like to have a digital display on the seafront, and are talking to Southern Water about funding for this."

The risk will be discussed on 25 July by the council's ruling cabinet, which will consider a report into the issue.

Experts haveconsidered possible sources of pollution such as Southern Water's sewage outfalls, contaminated groundwater, the council's coastal defence work or possible leaks from the pier, but evidence has not been conclusive. Birds roosting under the pier have also been considered.

A council spokesperson said: “The impact of sewage releases by Southern Water is an obvious and very serious concern, but there are no overflows in the immediate area. The coastal defence work started after the deterioration in water quality began and is very unlikely to be the cause. Tests have shown low levels of groundwater contamination. Main sewerage pipes seem to be working properly, so the main focus is now on smaller pipes connecting to them.”

The water quality in question is specific to the stretch of water west of the pier, opposite Burgoyne Gardens. If the EA gives a “poor” designation, it is likely that the council would erect signs advising people not to bath in the sea west of South Parade Pier, up to the Pyramids. This would leave Eastney as the city’s only bathing beach.

