Sandi Robson says the front drive of her Hulbert Road home in Havant has been ravaged by the mystery problem for 10 years which Southern Water and housing association, Guinness Partnership, have so far been unable to resolve.

The desperate resident is also forced to deal with sewage filling to the rim of her toilet when there is an overflow - with the waste not flushing away. It has left the grandmother feeling isolated after being forced to tell her son and his children not to visit her during an overflow.

Sandi Robson says the front drive of her Hulbert Road home in Havant has been ravaged by sewage. Pic supplied

Sandi said: ‘I live with this constantly. It has gone on for 10 years now and it's getting worse. I don't know what else to do.

‘I'm disabled and I can't cope with no visitors again. My neighbour can't even get into her car. This is what I've endured since living here. I'm sent from pillar to post, from Southern Water and my landlord Guinness Partnership. To tell you the truth, my anxiety is hitting the roof.

‘Sadly my illness is to do with bowel problems and I need to be able to use my toilet as many as six times a day. When my sewage overflows, my toilet fills to the rim with sewage. And it doesn't flush anything away either. So this home is not suitable for my needs.’

Sandi believes the issue could be linked to a non-return valve, which she was under the impression had been fitted several years ago but was informed recently she does not have the valve.

Southern Water and the Guinness Partnership have been regularly called out in the past and following intervention from The News have stepped up efforts to resolve the problem, Sandi said.

Southern Water said there have been sewer blockage issues in the area in the past and they are investigating - with the company attending on Monday.

A spokesperson for The Guinness Partnership said: ‘Ms Robson reported problems with drainage affecting her home in May this year. Our drainage contractor attended within 24 hours – no blockage or flooding was initially identified. Ms Robson contacted us again in late June to advise the problem had recurred.

‘We visited again, identified the issue and resolved it. We followed up with a visit in early July to confirm everything was satisfactory and Ms Robson told us that it was. She has also advised us that she is looking for a move, which we understand not to be related to this issue. We have provided Ms Robson advice on the options available to her.’

Following the visit on Monday Sandi said she was told there were some ‘hairline cracks in the pipes leading to the main road’ and it was ‘now Southern Water's problem’. But Sandi is doubtful the situation will be resolved. ‘This is what I get told every time I call them out,’ she added.

Sandi said she would be seeking compensation for poor service from Southern Water.