News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Portsmouth City Council will mark National Emergency Services day by holding a flag raising ceremony

PORTSMOUTH City Council will mark National Emergency Services day by holding a flag raising ceremony.

By Sophie Lewis
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 6:13 pm
Updated Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 6:14 pm

On Friday at 8.45am, there will be a flag raising ceremony outside the Civic Offices to mark the work that the emergency services do for the community.

The ceremony will be led by the Lord Mayor, Cllr Hugh Mason and Leader of Portsmouth City Council, Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson.

There will also be a two minute silence to represent everyone that works in the emergency service, and the event will see many special guests including MP Penny Mordant.

National Emergency Services Day

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Portsmouth City Council is hosting a party for the Cosham community

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘The emergency services do such incredible work and an astounding job in helping and protecting people every day. It's so important to recognise their work, from those putting their life at risk on the front line.’

The emergency services day represents the tireless work that the staff do for everyone and the council is welcoming people to attend the ceremony.

Portsmouth City CouncilLord Mayor