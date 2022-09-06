On Friday at 8.45am, there will be a flag raising ceremony outside the Civic Offices to mark the work that the emergency services do for the community.

There will also be a two minute silence to represent everyone that works in the emergency service, and the event will see many special guests including MP Penny Mordant.

National Emergency Services Day

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘The emergency services do such incredible work and an astounding job in helping and protecting people every day. It's so important to recognise their work, from those putting their life at risk on the front line.’