News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 15 dies as e-bike smashes into ambulance following police pursuit
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school
Boy, 15, airlifted to hospital after stabbing near funfair
Man, 23 dies after being mauled by shark at Egypt holiday resort
TV legend reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Instagram down: Users report problems using the app and website

Portsmouth councillors celebrate a new defibrillator being installed in Guildhall Walk by Lalys

Councillors gathered to congratulate a local charity and pharmacy for a collaboration that has brought a new accessible defibrillator to the city.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 9th Jun 2023, 07:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 11:53 BST

Lalys Pharmacy and Saving Lives Together financed, apply for and installed the defibrillator, which is outside the pharmacy in Guildhall Walk.

Saving Lives Together is a charity dedicated to providing training and raising awareness of how to save the lives of people who suffer from a cardiac arrest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aisa Fraser, the charity’s founder, said: ‘On an average day in England approximately 82 people will suffer a cardiac arrest and of those that make it to hospital, only six will survive and be able to go home.

Saving Lives Together and Lalys Pharmacy partnered up to install a new defibrillator in Guildhall Walk Pictured: STOOD: Councillors Kirsty Mellor and Carl Corkery for Charles Dickens Ward in Portsmouth, Director of Lalys Pharmacy Dr Raj Laly, Stephen Morgan MP for Portsmouth South, and Councillor Yinka Adeniran for Charles Dickens Ward. KNELT: Founder of Saving Lives Together, Aisa Fraser with colleague and nurse, Ellie BatchelorSaving Lives Together and Lalys Pharmacy partnered up to install a new defibrillator in Guildhall Walk Pictured: STOOD: Councillors Kirsty Mellor and Carl Corkery for Charles Dickens Ward in Portsmouth, Director of Lalys Pharmacy Dr Raj Laly, Stephen Morgan MP for Portsmouth South, and Councillor Yinka Adeniran for Charles Dickens Ward. KNELT: Founder of Saving Lives Together, Aisa Fraser with colleague and nurse, Ellie Batchelor
Saving Lives Together and Lalys Pharmacy partnered up to install a new defibrillator in Guildhall Walk Pictured: STOOD: Councillors Kirsty Mellor and Carl Corkery for Charles Dickens Ward in Portsmouth, Director of Lalys Pharmacy Dr Raj Laly, Stephen Morgan MP for Portsmouth South, and Councillor Yinka Adeniran for Charles Dickens Ward. KNELT: Founder of Saving Lives Together, Aisa Fraser with colleague and nurse, Ellie Batchelor
Most Popular

‘Survival rates in other parts of the world far exceed ours and we believe there is an urgent need to provide training so that we can increase our bystander CPR rate and so they feel confident to perform CPR and use PADs.’

SEE ALSO: This is how to find your nearest defibrillator - and how to do CPR

There were training sessions held at the pharmacy where members of staff were shown the importance of using a defibrillator.

Councillor Kirsty Mellor said: ‘Prior to being a councillor, I worked as a healthcare assistant, was trained in CPR and have seen first-hand how an early response can save lives, prevent brain damage and increase the likelihood of full recovery from cardiac arrest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘During the pandemic, one of my neighbours suffered a cardiac arrest and I was called on to administer CPR. The work and mission of Saving Lives Together is really important and they have set a great example in the city of which we need more.’

Related topics:CPRPortsmouthEngland