Portsmouth gas leak: Sarah Robinson House residents describe chaos and uncertainty as families wonder when they can go home to Portsea tower block
A gas leak broke out at Sarah Robinson House in Queen’s Road, Portsea yesterday afternoon (September 6) leading to the evacuation of all 120 flat – approximately 150 people.
Multiple residents have told The News that people with nowhere else to go spent the night sleeping in the John Pounds Centre, while the elderly and those with mobility issues were housed by the council in a local hotel.
A spokesperson for Portsmouth City Council said: "Following the evacuation of Sarah Robinson House, residents are being looked after by our staff at a nearby rest centre whilst SGN carry out their work to identify and repair the leak. Our team, supported by SGN and St John's Ambulance, will continue to provide accommodation and support for residents until it is safe for them to return to their homes".
Kat Brown, who said was evacuated with her six-year-old son and partner, said she was able to secure a hotel room due to her mobility issues and medical conditions which would make sleeping on the floor – on a “thin matress” unfeasible.
Kat said that she was lucky to be able get her cat out of the building but that others are worried about pets still inside. According to Kat, the building’s power has now been switched off – which she said means £120 worth of food in her fridge an freezer will be spoiled. She has also been unable to work from home and said that she and her family are struggling to get clean clothes.
Morgan Medway, who lives in the building with her partner and five-year-old daughter, said the situation has been distressing and particularly diffuclt for her due to mental health challenges.
She said she has been “very stressed” since first hearing of the leak at around 3.15pm yesterday afternoon. Morgan and her family were able to stay with friends that live nearby.
Morgan said: “My partner was saying that the gas leak was really severe. It’s not only myself and my daughter I’m thinking of, it’s all those elderly people and people with mental health issues – like myself. Most of the people that have been evacuated went to friends and family but the unfortunate people that haven’t got anywhere to go all had to sleep in a hall across the road at the John Pounds Centre.” Morgan also reports hearing from workers that the leak is “severe”, though this is in contrast to a statement from the fire service.
It is currently unknown when the building will be safe enough for people to return home.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The gas reading actually ended up being two per cent, so at the lower explosive limit and nowhere near the threshold of any sort of concern.”
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.53pm by the ambulance service following a reported gas leak at an address in Queen Street, Portsmouth.
"The fire service, council and gas board were also involved. Officers attended and assisted the other agencies with evacuating residents, before leaving the scene by 11.51pm."