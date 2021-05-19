Portsmouth glaucoma clinic cuts waiting times with new service

Head of nursing and clinical services, at Practice Plus Group Surgical Centre Portsmouth, Alberto Anajao

The Practice Plus Group Surgical Centre based at St Mary’s Community Health Campus in Milton, which caters for both NHS and private patients, has increased the efficiency of its glaucoma clinic.

During a standard consultant-led glaucoma clinic, only 14 patients can be examined.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But with a team of nurses leading the examinations and consultants working at the same time on the test results, 32 patients can be seen.

Head of nursing and clinical services at Practice Plus Group Surgical Centre, Alberto Anajao, said: ‘This is not just a very efficient way of working, it is also a very safe one.

‘We have a section of highly experienced clinicians assessing a patient, while another assesses the results.

‘The clinic is also very safe because it is so efficient – there is no waiting around. We can time our appointments to ensure patients have minimal contact with anyone else, which helps to keep the service Covid-secure.’

The new glaucoma service also means it has the flexibility to increase the number of clinics held as demand rises.

Hospital director Penny Daniels added: ‘Glaucoma is an eye condition where the optic nerve, which connects the eye to the brain, becomes damaged, usually by fluid building up in the front part of the eye, which increases the pressure inside.

‘Glaucoma can lead to loss of vision if it's not diagnosed and treated early. That is why we are so pleased to be able to reduce our waiting times with the introduction of the new nurse-led clinics.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron