Tributes paid to 'much loved' great-grandmother, 85, who died in Cosham van crash

Doreen Colwell, 85, from Lower Drayton Lane, Drayton, died on October 7 in the incident involving a white Nissan van at the zebra crossing in Vectis Way.

She had just been due to go on holiday to the Canary Islands with her sons next year and was known as a ‘happy lady’.

In a police-issued statement, her family said: ‘Doreen loved her family, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Doreen Colwell, right, died in a fatal crash in Vectis Way, Cosham, where flowers have been left paying tribute to her

‘She always joked with everyone that she was 99 (and three quarters) on her next birthday.

‘She cared a lot about her friends and had time for everyone.

‘She was happy to stop and chat to passers-by on her daily visits to Sainsbury’s, her excuse to take regular exercise.

‘Doreen was a happy lady with a positive outlook and always commented on the kindness of strangers.

‘She had a bright future and was in a good place. She had planned to go on holiday next September with her sons to the Canary Islands. Life was good.

‘Shortly before Doreen died, she made contact with some family members of her late husband Peter.

‘This gave her a great deal of comfort as she learned a few things about when he was a young boy, before she had met him.

‘Doreen was very much loved by everyone who knew her.

‘We miss her very much but take comfort from the knowledge that she is now in the arms of Peter, the love of her life.’

Doreen was pronounced dead after being taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital.

The van driver, a 61-year-old man from Cosham, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The collision happened just before midday.

Officers are still keen to speak with any witnesses or anyone who has dash cam footage.

Call 101, quoting the reference number 44210402666.

Calls have been made to improve the zebra crossing junction where she died.

